SC mourns passing of Professor Myrna S. Feliciano

Feliciano served as Chairperson Emeritus of the Legal Writing, Research, and Methodology Department of the Philippine Judicial Academy. She also worked as a consultant to the Supreme Court Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns and served as Executive Director of the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Office.

The SC said her expertise and leadership significantly shaped continuing legal education for lawyers and contributed to the development of a more responsive and inclusive justice system.

Beyond the Judiciary, Feliciano also served as Commissioner of the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women, further advancing advocacy for women and vulnerable sectors.

A respected academic and legal scholar, Feliciano earned her Bachelor of Science in Library Sciences and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of the Philippines in 1957 and 1973, respectively. She later obtained a Master of Law Librarianship degree from the University of Washington in 1965 and a Master of Laws degree from Harvard University in 1980.

She became a professorial lecturer and later a regular faculty member at the UP College of Law, where she also served as UP Law Librarian.

Throughout her distinguished career, she served on several Supreme Court committees.

“The SC expresses its deepest gratitude for her invaluable contributions to the development of rules, policies, and reforms that strengthened the justice system and advanced the cause of vulnerable sectors,” the Court said.

The High Court also extended its condolences to Feliciano’s family, colleagues, and loved ones, expressing hope that they would find comfort in the enduring legacy she leaves behind.

Professor Feliciano’s remains will lie in state at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Jerusalem Chapel, also known as Claret Church, in UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City, beginning 27 May, where final respects may be offered.