SC dismisses court clerk over falsified convention attendance

According to records, the local government unit of Buenavista agreed to shoulder the transportation expenses, registration fee, and per diem of Yamba and other stenographers attending the event. However, Yamba later decided not to join the trip.

Hernandez allegedly expressed interest in traveling to Dipolog City for a supposed meeting with officers of the First Level Clerks of Court Association of the Philippines.

Yamba later claimed Hernandez called her and asked if she could attend the convention using Yamba’s name.

Yamba said she refused and advised Hernandez to use her own identity instead.

Despite this, Yamba later discovered that a certificate of attendance and an acknowledgment receipt worth P3,400 had been issued under her name, even though she did not attend the convention.

Investigations further revealed that Hernandez was allegedly present at the event in Dipolog City while her Daily Time Record falsely indicated she reported for work at the MTC office.

A check amounting to P11,448 intended for Yamba was also reportedly released to and received by Hernandez.

Hernandez denied the accusations and claimed the complaint was motivated by “hatred and revenge.”

The Judicial Integrity Board initially found Hernandez liable only for serious dishonesty.

However, the SC modified the recommendation and ruled that her actions constituted three separate administrative offenses under the CCACOP: serious dishonesty, falsification of official documents, and gross misconduct.

The High Court emphasized that although the CCACOP took effect only on 21 December 2025, its provisions also apply to pending administrative cases involving court personnel.

In its ruling, the SC said Hernandez committed serious dishonesty by using her co-worker’s identity, falsifying her DTR, facilitating the issuance of attendance and reimbursement documents under Yamba’s name, and signing convention-related documents without authority.

The Court added that these acts created the false impression that Yamba had lawfully attended the convention and was entitled to public funds, causing prejudice to the government.

The SC also found Hernandez guilty of falsification for knowingly making false entries in official documents, including her DTR and reimbursement papers, in an effort to obtain financial reimbursement for herself.

Meanwhile, the tribunal ruled that Hernandez’s repeated acts of falsification and misrepresentation constituted gross misconduct, noting that her actions reflected a deliberate disregard for established rules and procedures.

Although dismissal from service is the prescribed penalty, the SC noted that Hernandez had already compulsorily retired in October 2024.

Instead, the Court ordered the forfeiture of all her retirement benefits, except accrued leave credits, and permanently disqualified her from reinstatement or appointment to any public office, including government-owned and controlled corporations.