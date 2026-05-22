SC dismisses clerk guilty of exam fraud

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a court clerk in Kabacan after finding that another person allegedly took the civil service eligibility examination on her behalf, enabling her to secure a government position.

In a per curiam decision, the SC en banc found Regional Trial Court Clerk III Revelyn Estrera guilty of serious dishonesty.

The High Court cited discrepancies in the photograph attached to the picture seat plan submitted by the Civil Service Commission Regional Office XI for the May 1997 civil service examination.

“The discrepancy is apparent, which even an ordinary person could easily discern. Such differences in the face shape, nose, eyes, ears and lips between the respondent’s photographs give rise to the reasonable conclusion that another person had taken the civil service examination on her behalf,” the Court said.

Estrera denied the allegation and submitted photographs and documents to support her claim that she personally took the examination. However, the SC said the older photographs she presented did not resemble the image appearing in CSC records.

The Court also noted differences between the handwriting and signatures in the examination papers and those in Estrera’s personal data sheet.

The SC ordered her dismissal from service, forfeiture of retirement benefits except accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification from reemployment in government service.