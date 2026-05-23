Rubio visits India amid U.S.-China tensions

KOLKATA (AFP) — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began his first visit to India on Saturday, seeking to reinforce ties with a key US partner days after President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Rubio opened his four-day trip in Kolkata, where he visited the headquarters of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Saturday in New Delhi.

The visit includes talks with foreign ministers from the Quad — Australia, India, Japan and the United States — a grouping widely seen as a counterweight to China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.