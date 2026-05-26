Pussycat Dolls bring 2000s nostalgia to AMAs comeback

Wearing coordinated red latex outfits reminiscent of their signature 2000s image, the trio marked the 20th anniversary of their first AMAs performance.

The televised performance served as the group’s first major live reunion in more than six years and came months after the Pussycat Dolls officially announced their comeback as a trio earlier this year.

The group also released new music through the single “Club Song,” signaling a new era for the pop act after years away from the spotlight.

The reunion, however, sparked discussions online over the absence of former members Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar, with reports indicating the current lineup will continue as a three-member act.

Despite mixed reactions, many fans welcomed the comeback and celebrated the group’s return to the stage.

Following their AMAs appearance, the Pussycat Dolls are expected to continue reunion activities through select performances and international tour dates under their “PCD Forever Tour,” commemorating two decades since their breakthrough in pop music.