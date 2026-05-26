BTS storms AMAs with comeback, Artist of the Year win

Their opening performance marked BTS’ first award show appearance following their military hiatus, instantly sending fans into celebration mode.

Later in the night, BTS was named Artist of the Year, beating fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny.

During their acceptance speech, the group thanked ARMY for its unwavering support, with members expressing gratitude for helping them achieve the milestone “once again.”

The win marked BTS’ second Artist of the Year victory at the AMAs after making history in 2021 as the first Asian act to receive the top honor.

BTS also won Song of the Summer for “Swim” and Best Male K-pop Artist, solidifying the group’s successful return to the global stage.

Fresh from dominating the 2026 AMAs, BTS continues its Arirang world tour, which is set to run until 2027. The Philippines is among the final stops of the highly anticipated comeback tour.