New pope, new frontier

The Vatican said the launch will also feature speeches from Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, two of the Church’s highest-ranking officials.

Bloomberg reported that the document is expected to outline Pope Leo’s views on protecting human dignity and ethics as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, labor, and society.

Pope Leo, the first American pope, has repeatedly identified AI as a defining issue of his pontificate, often drawing comparisons between today’s technological revolution and the industrial upheaval faced by Pope Leo XIII, whose landmark encyclical “Rerum Novarum” addressed workers’ rights during the first industrial revolution.

Olah, who leads Anthropic’s AI interpretability research, is known for studying how advanced AI systems think and make decisions internally — a central concern in global debates over AI safety and regulation.