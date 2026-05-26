PNP hunts suspects in viral Cebu car dealer abduction

Police said the victim was found alive the following morning in Naga, but the incident prompted PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to order intensified follow-up operations.

“The PNP is treating this reported abduction case with utmost urgency and we are committed to determine the facts and identify those responsible,” Nartatez said.

Investigators are determining whether the incident involved kidnapping or stemmed from a financial dispute linked to buy-and-sell and vehicle pawning transactions.

The victim reportedly claimed the incident was connected to a man involved in a P1.8 million vehicle transaction and P150,000 in unpaid interest.

Police have identified a person of interest and are also examining possible links to illegal vehicle schemes such as “rent-tangay” and “rent-sangla,” although authorities currently believe the case may be isolated rather than part of a larger kidnapping syndicate.

As part of the investigation, police units in Central Visayas have begun securing CCTV footage from establishments surrounding Banilad and mapping possible escape routes used during the incident.

“I have directed PRO-7 and the Cebu City Police Office to fast-track the investigation and preserve all possible evidence to ensure swift case resolution,” Nartatez said.

Investigators are also coordinating with specialized units to strengthen evidence validation and track vehicle movements captured in nearby surveillance systems.

“We assure the public and the business community in Metro Cebu that the PNP remains fully committed to maintaining peace and order, and we will not allow criminal elements to sow fear in the community,” Nartatez added.