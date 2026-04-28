3 nabbed in Taguig foot patrol; ₱157K worth of shabu seized

According to police, the arrests took place around 5 p.m. along ML Quezon Street while officers from Sub-Station 9 were conducting an anti-criminality patrol.

The team reportedly chanced upon the suspects allegedly in possession of illegal drugs, prompting their immediate arrest.

Authorities said they recovered three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The confiscated items weighed about 23.2 grams and were assigned a standard drug price value of ₱157,760.

Police said the seized evidence was marked and inventoried on-site in accordance with procedures meant to ensure chain of custody.

Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against them.

The Southern Police District has not disclosed whether the suspects are linked to a larger drug network as of posting.