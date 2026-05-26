Over 2,000 families displaced as PNP secures Parola evacuation centers

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units were mobilized to support evacuation centers and maintain stability in the area, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for government agencies to provide immediate assistance and ensure the welfare and safety of affected residents.

“Our mandate is not only to maintain peace and order, but to make the people feel the presence of their PNP at a time when they need it most, including this kind of unfortunate incident,” Nartatez said.

More than 2,000 families were displaced by the fire, which reached Task Force Bravo at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday and escalated to Task Force Charlie at 5:15 p.m. Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

Nartatez ordered a stronger police presence on the ground, stressing the need to prevent disturbances in evacuation areas.

“A sufficient number of our personnel were sent not only to secure evacuation centers but also to coordinate with the local government unit in providing other necessary assistance,” Nartatez said.

He added that part of the directive is to ensure that women, children, and the elderly feel safe while staying in evacuation centers.

Police help desks will also be set up in evacuation centers to address the immediate needs of displaced families.

Nartatez said local police will also assist the Bureau of Fire Protection in the investigation into the cause of the fire.