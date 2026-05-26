Online investment scam hub raided

Reports said that the operation was launched after several victims reported being deceived into investing money through online advertisements. They were later contacted by individuals posing as trading assistants and investment advisers.

Asueta said the syndicate used an organized network of marketing personnel, telesales agents, and retention agents to persuade victims to invest in Xtrade, an online trading platform.

The workers used scripted communications on messaging apps and social media platforms to lure targets.

Asueta added that the the group also used fake advertisements featuring doctored photos of celebrities to promote the scheme.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, neither the Xtrade trading platform nor its operator, KLSJ Call Center Services, is registered with the government. Neither entity has the authority to solicit investments or handle securities.

“These are employees, but they actively participated in the scheme, which is why they were included in the arrest,” Asueta said, citing that the operation lacked any legal corporate personality in the Philippines.