63 nabbed in alleged large-scale online investment scam in Ortigas Center

According to police, victims were promised quick, high-yield returns but instead lost access to their funds.

PNP-ACG Director Police Major General Wilson Asueta said the suspects were operating as a coordinated network.

“Ito ay isang malaking operasyon. Nakita natin na may malinaw na sistema sila para manghikayat at manloko ng mga tao,” he said.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly used online job ads and social media outreach to entice people with what initially appeared to be remote-work offers.

Once interest was secured, victims were redirected to supposed “trading platforms” and urged to deposit amounts ranging around P6,500 into the trading platform.

After depositing money, users reportedly encountered “system errors” or were asked to pay additional charges—effectively trapping their funds.

The raid inside the Ortigas commercial hub led to the seizure of computers, mobile phones, and documents believed to contain scripts and transaction records.

One of the arrested individuals, a foreign national, was also found to have an outstanding local warrant for tax-related offenses issued by a Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

Authorities urged the public to exercise caution when encountering unsolicited investment offers online. The PNP-ACG warned that fraudulent investment schemes continue to proliferate, especially in major economic centers such as Pasig City, where scammers often operate from rented office spaces to appear legitimate.###