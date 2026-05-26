Ombudsman building ‘grand case’ vs Romualdez over budget insertions

The Ombudsman said the case was difficult to construct because it would allegedly be the first time such a charge would be pursued in the country.

Among the obstacles cited by Remulla was the refusal of the Secretariat of the House Committee on Appropriations to receive subpoenas issued by the Ombudsman during its investigation into budget insertions in the national budget.

“Yung hard stance ng House, sa Romualdez cases yan… Kasi pinapa-subpoena namin yung records ng small committee at the Committee on Appropriations at ayaw nila ibigay,” Remulla said.

“Kaya hindi madali eh, sinasabi ko nga sainyo, hindi madali yung aming gawain dito pero hindi namin inaatrasan yan kahit sino man,” he added.

According to Remulla, investigators are examining portions of the 2024 and 2025 General Appropriations Acts allegedly linked to controversial flood control allocations.

He said the probe is focused on amendments supposedly inserted into the final budget versions without appearing in official plenary deliberations.

“Ang hinahanap mo rito yung amendments na wala man sa record eh, yung ininsert nalang sa final version ng budget, mga amendments na hindi kasama sa plenary deliberation pero bigla nalang nagbago, nag-milagro,” he said.

Remulla added that another case involving alleged money laundering is also being prepared against Romualdez.

Earlier, the Sandiganbayan issued a precautionary hold departure order against Romualdez while the investigation continues.

The order came after reports that Romualdez requested the Department of Justice to lift an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order to allow him to travel to Singapore for a medical checkup following a recent angioplasty procedure.