Boying eyes more cases against former Speaker

“Actually, that is only one case so far. But we have around five to six cases lined up. They will be filed one after another within the next two weeks,” Remulla said over the weekend.

The cases are linked to a recent 20-day asset freeze order issued 22 April by the Court of Appeals. That order covers properties and bank accounts allegedly tied to Romualdez and businessman Jose Raulito Enoy Paras.

Remulla said the freeze order is the initial phase of wider legal action, with future cases drawing from evidence developed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

“All the cases will involve the same action by the AMLC,” Remulla said. “We will just manifest to the court that we have other cases.”

The Ombudsman acknowledged the difficulty of the prosecution, citing the influence of the individuals involved.

“Our opponents here are accused of stealing from the government, they have a lot of money and power. This is not easy to fight,” he said.

The appellate court’s freeze order includes a 3,196-square-meter mansion in South Forbes Park, reportedly purchased for P1.665 billion in 2023.

Investigators have linked Romualdez to 35 bank accounts, some held jointly with relatives, while Paras is associated with 38 accounts and seven luxury condominium units in Bonifacio Global City.

The Court of Appeals found probable cause that the assets may be connected to violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act as the investigation into infrastructure spending continues.