PCMC expands access to autism support

Addressing expensive care and scarce practitioners through parent empowerment

At the heart of the camp’s mission is a stark and often overwhelming reality: the high cost of continuous neurodevelopmental care. In Metro Manila, private therapy sessions typically range from ₱1,500 to more than ₱3,500 each—an expense that quickly becomes unsustainable for many families.

For participants like parent Catherine Clavo, the financial burden proved insurmountable. In the wake of post-pandemic economic strain, she had no choice but to stop therapy for her 15-year-old son, Yohan.

“If I only put him in therapy for the short term, I am just wasting money. It has to be long-term, because otherwise, it's a waste of time,” Clavo said.

The interruption came with serious consequences. Clavo pointed out that public schools are often ill-equipped to support physically mature adolescents on the autism spectrum, leaving families with limited options.

“They were scared because they feared he would harm others, and the teachers wouldn't be able to handle him,” she said. “Yes, he learns to socialize in school, but education for children like him is not polished yet. They settle for ‘ok na muna yan’ [that will do for now].”

In response to both the shortage of affordable specialists and the realities of institutional gaps, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) has advanced a “Home Empowerment” model—an approach that shifts the focus from clinic-based care to capability-building within the household. Dr. Conducto underscored the program’s goal of equipping parents with practical skills in behavioral management and structured teaching, effectively transforming the home into a consistent therapeutic space.

“We want them to feel confident. That even if I don't have the funds, even if I don't go to therapy every day, as a parent, I can do something for my child,” Conducto said. “That's what we call empowerment.”

What began as a series of introductory online webinars has since evolved into more intensive training under the SINAG program. Parents are provided with tools such as a “Family Guide” and are trained in evidence-based strategies—from structured teaching and dietary management to behavioral redirection—delivered by specialized therapists.

Through this initiative, families are not only supported but also equipped. The program fosters a network of informed and capable caregivers who can sustain their children’s developmental progress, even when formal therapy remains financially out of reach.