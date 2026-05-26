NBI urges Robin: Explain Bato’s departure

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has called on Senator Robin Padilla to cooperate with authorities and explain the circumstances surrounding Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s departure from the Senate while under the chamber’s protective custody.
To recall, the Senate had placed Dela Rosa under its protection following attempts by law enforcers to serve an arrest warrant linked to an International Criminal Court investigation.
Dela Rosa is a former chief of the Philippine National Police.
NBI director Melvin Matibag recently disclosed that Padilla previously acknowledged accompanying Dela Rosa when he left the Senate compound 13 May and dropping him off at another location.
Matibag said authorities are seeking a clearer account of the events that transpired after the exit.
He stressed that as a public official, Padilla is expected to voluntarily assist investigators rather than wait for formal legal action to compel his cooperation, adding that the Department of Justice and other agencies are examining potential legal accountability.
Padilla previously stated that Dela Rosa got off in Makati City and that he did not know where the senator went afterward.
Matibag, however, indicated that investigators believe unresolved questions remain.
The NBI chief also questioned the Senate’s implementation of “protective custody,” noting that senators had assured authorities they would take responsibility for Dela Rosa after an initial attempt to serve the warrant 11 May.
Matibag said protective custody should ensure that an individual remains available to authorities and does not evade lawful processes. He recalled that senators had allegedly promised him that Dela Rosa would not flee.
To illustrate accountability under protective custody, Matibag compared the situation to a department store assuming responsibility for a customer’s belongings left in its care.
Matibag warned that allowing a legislative institution to block the enforcement of an arrest warrant while the subject escapes could create a dangerous precedent, giving the impression that the Senate could become a refuge for fugitives.
He also stressed the broader importance of adherence to the rule of law, saying authorities must strengthen public respect for law and order amid competing narratives online.