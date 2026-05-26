Marines did not fire weapons in Senate shooting incident — Navy

“I learned from the Philippine Marine Corps that none of them fired their weapon. Secondly, negative po sila sa paraffin test,” Martinez said during a regular press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

She added that the findings showed no Marine directly participated in the shooting incident.

“Wala pong na-relieve doon because they did their duty for the perimeter defense. They were there only for MSEG [Marine Security and Escort Group], for security and escort. So, their only duty is to provide security for the perimeter, for the installation,” Martinez said.

The Navy spokesperson also clarified that the Marines seen in formation during the incident were carrying out security procedures and were instructed by the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to “lock and load,” but did not directly engage in the shooting.

“When the media was recording the events there, they were only seen formed. They were formed, then they were asked by OSAA to lock and load. But if you could see them, they never participated directly during the said incident,” she said.

The Navy earlier said the deployment of Marine personnel at the Senate, as well as in key sites such as Malacañang Palace and the Rizal Monument, forms part of standard security procedures.