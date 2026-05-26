LTFRB probes delays in PUV service contracting payouts

“Their reason is that they are checking which specific drivers ran on specific days,” LTFRB board member Greg Pua Jr.said in an interview on Unang Balita.

Pua said operators are reviewing their records to determine the amount of benefits and the number of drivers entitled to receive payment.

He added that the government has engaged with operators and that there may be additional compensation depending on arrangements between drivers and operators.

“If operators fail to follow [rules in distribution], we should report this to the LTFRB so that we can issue a Show Cause Order against them,” Pua said, adding that franchise suspension may be imposed on violating operators.

The LTFRB official said the agency has no data yet on the number of drivers who have not received benefits under the program, reiterating that funds were released directly to operators, who are responsible for distributing payments to drivers.

“Those we are dealing with in the Service Contracting Program are the operators,” Pua said.

He added that if agreements between operators and drivers are not honored, the matter should be brought before the LTFRB.

Pua also said the agency currently has no additional budget to extend the Service Contracting Program despite continued oil price increases.

“Our Department of Transportation has a pending request for an additional budget even though diesel prices are going down. We hope this will be granted [by the national government] so that we can provide financial assistance to our drivers,” he said.