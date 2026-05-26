LPA outside PAR highly likely to become tropical depression today

The low-pressure area (LPA) monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has now been elevated into having a "high" likelihood of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Tuesday.

As of 2 a.m., the weather disturbance, labeled LPA 05e, was last located 1,585 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. It moves west-northwest and is expected to enter PAR by Friday or Saturday, where it will be given the name "Domeng" when it arrives as a tropical depression.