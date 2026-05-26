Live the moment: Xiaomi, Leica redefine mobile imaging

Xiaomi and Leica are expanding their long-running mobile imaging partnership with the upcoming Xiaomi 17T Series, introducing new camera features aimed at making smartphone photography more expressive and cinematic.
The centerpiece of the collaboration is "Leica Live Moment," a feature that captures subtle movement and emotion beyond a single still frame.
Xiaomi said the technology is designed to preserve "how moments felt" by integrating motion, portrait effects, and Leica's signature imaging styles directly into photos and videos.
The Xiaomi 17T Series will also bring Leica 5x telephoto cameras across the lineup for the first time, alongside upgraded displays and larger batteries.
"The Philippines remains a growing market for mobile creativity and visual storytelling, and users today expect more from smartphone cameras beyond simply taking photos," the company said in the release.
The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica began in 2022 and has since evolved from coengineering camera features to broader strategic collaboration, including the development of Leicainspired smartphone designs and imaging systems.
Xiaomi said the 17T Series reflects the next phase of that partnership as the companies continue narrowing the gap between traditional cameras and mobile photography.
The Xiaomi 17T Series is scheduled for global launch on 28 May.