Live the moment: Xiaomi, Leica redefine mobile imaging

Xiaomi and Leica are expanding their long-running mobile imaging partnership with the upcoming Xiaomi 17T Series, introducing new camera features aimed at making smartphone photography more expressive and cinematic.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is "Leica Live Moment," a feature that captures subtle movement and emotion beyond a single still frame.

Xiaomi said the technology is designed to preserve "how moments felt" by integrating motion, portrait effects, and Leica's signature imaging styles directly into photos and videos.

The Xiaomi 17T Series will also bring Leica 5x telephoto cameras across the lineup for the first time, alongside upgraded displays and larger batteries.