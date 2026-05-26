Knicks sweep Cavs to reach first NBA Finals since 1999

New York, who won their only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

They are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each added 15 points for New York, who improved to 12-2 in the playoffs.

The Knicks closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run and began the second with a 12-0 surge to grab a 50-26 lead.

Shamet made two three-pointers in the pivotal stretch while Brunson and Miles McBride each made a three-pointer as the Knicks seized command.

Another Shamet three-pointer gave the Knicks their largest first-half lead at 61-32 in the second quarter before the Cavs trimmed it to 68-49 at half-time.

New York overwhelmed the Cavs with fast-break scoring and solid defensive work, pulling away for good in the third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.