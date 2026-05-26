SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TECHTALKS

iPhone 17 Pro to capture full live MLS broadcast

THE LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC match on Apple TV will feature live footage shot entirely on iPhone 17 Pro cameras positioned around the stadium.
THE LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC match on Apple TV will feature live footage shot entirely on iPhone 17 Pro cameras positioned around the stadium.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF APPLE
Published on

Apple will use the iPhone 17 Pro to capture an entire live Major League Soccer match for the first time, marking what the company said is the first professional sporting event broadcast shot completely on an iPhone.

The special broadcast, produced in partnership with MLS, will feature the LA Galaxy versus Houston Dynamo FC match streaming live on Apple TV from Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Apple said iPhone 17 Pro cameras will capture everything from warmups and player entrances to in-net goal angles and crowd shots using multiple camera placements around the stadium.

THE LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC match on Apple TV will feature live footage shot entirely on iPhone 17 Pro cameras positioned around the stadium.
Vivo X300 Ultra blurs line between phone and pro camera

Apple previously experimented with iPhone-powered sports coverage during "Friday Night Baseball" broadcasts in 2025 before expanding the setup into MLS productions.

The company said the iPhone 17 Pro's three 48MP Fusion cameras and compact form factor allow for dynamic broadcast angles and professionalgrade video quality typically difficult to achieve with traditional cameras.

iphone
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph