iPhone 17 Pro to capture full live MLS broadcast

Apple will use the iPhone 17 Pro to capture an entire live Major League Soccer match for the first time, marking what the company said is the first professional sporting event broadcast shot completely on an iPhone.

The special broadcast, produced in partnership with MLS, will feature the LA Galaxy versus Houston Dynamo FC match streaming live on Apple TV from Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Apple said iPhone 17 Pro cameras will capture everything from warmups and player entrances to in-net goal angles and crowd shots using multiple camera placements around the stadium.