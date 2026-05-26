Independent One

Power is the only drug where the addicts call themselves public servants. A very sick group of people. Offer power, and they don’t usually decline. They faint first. Then they accept while fainting. Primitive jungle reflex. No self-control. No dignity whatsoever.

Then, during the recent Senate countercoup, Alan Peter Cayetano, Senate President, offered Mr. Abstainer, JV Ejercito, the majority leader position.

Huge job. Massive power. You control the Senate floor. Everybody kisses your ring. Senators suddenly laugh at your jokes. A very addictive lifestyle.

But JV said, “No, thank you. I’ll stay independent.”

Boom. Impossible answer. The brain rejected it biologically. Like a cow smoking cigarettes. People gather quietly, unobtrusively; nobody wants to scare the miracle away.