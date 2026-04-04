NAIA mishap recalls bollard debacle: Senate mulls probe

The Senate panel also ordered the Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Saturday to extend proper and swift assistance to the victims of the ceiling collapse that occurred at the NAIA on Good Friday, leaving seven hurt, including one who suffered a forehead injury.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez assured the public the NNIC’s emergency response team promptly responded to the incident and shouldered all medical expenses for the victims.

The ceiling collapse happened at 10:43 a.m. in the West Arrival Curb C area of the recently opened arrival extension, outside the main passenger terminal building, near a food concession.

The collapsed section consisted of lightweight materials, such as plywood and Styrofoam.

NNIC immediately cordoned off the area, deployed medical and security teams, including the PNP Aviation Security Group, and confirmed, via its engineering team, that the surrounding sections were safe. The terminal’s operations continued normally thereafter.

NNIC said an investigation was ongoing and that it would take the necessary actions based on the findings. Airport officials indicated that the project contractor will be invited for questioning.

No official cause has yet been determined. The arrival extension was opened on 8 February as part of NNIC’s upgrades to improve passenger flow, including of the curbside, roofing, and commercial areas.

As the private operator, NNIC bears the ultimate operational responsibility for maintenance, safety, and facilities at Terminal 1, including the recent arrival extension upgrades.

2025 tragedy recalled

The incident recalled the fatal accident on 4 May 2025 when a Ford Everest SUV rammed into the people at the departure area entrance of NAIA Terminal 1.

It resulted in two fatalities: a 4-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man, while four others were injured.

The vehicle breached the protective bollards, which investigators and experts said were “not buried deep enough,” possibly due to the underlying concrete slab and they lacked sufficient impact-resistant design or materials.

The bollards were installed in a 2019 project or before the NNIC took over, but the failure occurred under the NNIC’s operational watch.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an immediate investigation and the replacement of the bollards. The NNIC launched its own probe and indicated that the bollards would “most likely be replaced.”

Critics highlighted their substandard installation and questioned whether safety standards had been properly enforced.

Concerns aired

Structural experts have explicitly tied both incidents to ongoing concerns about NNIC’s upkeep, quality control, and prioritization of safety at Terminal 1 since it assumed operations in September 2024.

Two lawmakers — Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong and former Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas — had criticized the NNIC over the bollard incident, noting that substandard materials or poor installation had allowed the SUV to breach the barrier.

They said the tragedy “could have been prevented if only safety standards were properly implemented.”

Both failures involved recently scrutinized or upgraded passenger-facing infrastructure at Terminal 1 — the bollards at departure, the lightweight ceiling materials at the new arrival extension.

The calls for accountability of NNIC and SMC, as the private concessionaire, had become more pronounced against the backdrop of higher terminal fees charged passengers.

However, as the current operator, NNIC bears primary operational responsibility for safety and maintenance at Terminal 1.

Report pends

A detailed report on the latest victims’ current condition was pending as of Saturday.

A swift investigation was launched by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and NNIC to determine the cause of the ceiling collapse, with the DoTr ordering a thorough assessment to prevent a recurrence.

NNIC said that it “continues to provide all necessary assistance to those involved,” assuring that the safety of passengers and airport employees is its “top priority.”

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, chair of the House committee on public accounts, lamented the incident, saying that it raises serious concerns about the level of maintenance of the NAIA terminals under the new private operator.

Under a 25-year concession agreement worth P170 billion, the NNIC aims to rehabilitate the Philippines’ main international gateway and expand its annual capacity from 42 million to 62 million passengers.

DoTr’s Lopez, meanwhile, said a thorough investigation into the incident was underway and that all relevant updates would be forwarded to Senator Raffy Tulfo’s office at the earliest opportunity.

Nonetheless, Tulfo reminded the DoTr, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and all agencies concerned to be proactive in enforcing safety standards across all airport facilities as travelers head back to Manila following Holy Week.