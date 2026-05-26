'Golden' shines as 2026 AMA Song of the Year

Among the songs it bested were “The Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, “I’m the Problem” by Morgan Wallen, and “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley.

Representing the team at the ceremony, EJAE and Rei Ami took the stage to accept the award, while Audrey Nuna was absent from the event.

During their acceptance speech, the pair reflected on the song’s emotional journey and its growing global success.

“It feels like we really closed the Honmoon,” they said, referencing a key element from KPop Demon Hunters, before adding, “We are so grateful to the KPop Demon Hunters team.”

EJAE, who co-wrote “Golden” alongside songwriter Mark Sonnenblick, also expressed gratitude to fans and the creative team behind the globally successful animated film.

The AMA win marks another major milestone for “Golden,” which has already enjoyed an impressive awards-season run.

Earlier this year, the track earned a Grammy Award for Song Written for Visual Media before securing Best Original Song at the Oscars — further cementing its cultural impact beyond animation and K-pop fandom.