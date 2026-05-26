Free chemotherapy services launched for San Juan cancer patients

Aclan emphasized that cancer remains a major health concern in the country.

Through Administrative Order No. 2022-0012 issued by the Department of Health in 2022, the government allowed the establishment of cancer centers outside hospitals nationwide. The policy came amid data from the World Health Organization showing 19.3 million cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide.

“Kapag ang isang pamilya po, ang tatay o nanay ay nagkaroon po ng cancer at malubhang karamdaman, talagang nahihirapan ang buong pamilya. Hindi po nakakapagtrabaho ang ating kababayan,” Aclan said in an interview, as he noted the increasing number of female cancer patients in the country.

Aclan added that Navotas, Malabon, and Pateros are the only local government units in the National Capital Region that still do not have free chemotherapy services.

He said the group is also working to establish similar centers in provinces to expand access to Filipinos in need of treatment.

Aclan encouraged Filipinos, especially cancer patients, not to fear the disease, noting that free chemotherapy services, specialists, and doctors are available through the program.

Apart from chemotherapy services, the group also offers dialysis, autism, and eye care services.