Evacuations eased after California chemical scare

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Officials in Southern California on Monday scaled back evacuation orders after the threat of a toxic chemical tank explosion near Los Angeles eased, allowing tens of thousands of residents to return home.

Authorities had evacuated about 50,000 people in Garden Grove, southeast of Los Angeles, after a leak and crack were discovered in a tank containing 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a flammable chemical used in plastics manufacturing.

Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said about 16,000 residents remained under evacuation orders after officials reviewed updated data with hazardous materials experts.