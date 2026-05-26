Evacuations eased after California chemical scare

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Officials in Southern California on Monday scaled back evacuation orders after the threat of a toxic chemical tank explosion near Los Angeles eased, allowing tens of thousands of residents to return home.
Authorities had evacuated about 50,000 people in Garden Grove, southeast of Los Angeles, after a leak and crack were discovered in a tank containing 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a flammable chemical used in plastics manufacturing.
Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said about 16,000 residents remained under evacuation orders after officials reviewed updated data with hazardous materials experts.
“For those that remain impacted, I know this may be frustrating,” El-Farra said. “Please understand that we are doing this for your safety.”
Orange County fire officials said there was “currently no active leak,” while continuous air monitoring showed no chemicals escaping from the tank.
Incident Commander Craig Covey said pressure inside the tank had been released and temperatures had fallen significantly.
“The crack is there. We have verified that it’s there, and the tank has released its pressure,” Covey said.
“That is incredibly positive news as we turn the corner on this incident,” he added.
Federal regulators, including the Environmental Protection Agency, had warned the worst-case scenario could involve multiple explosions if nearby tanks ignited.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the “most likely scenario” was a limited release that authorities could contain and neutralize.
The tank is owned by aerospace manufacturer GKN Aerospace. Disneyland, located about five miles away, remained open during the incident.
The EPA says methyl methacrylate can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory system, particularly after prolonged exposure.