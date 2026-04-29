Ice plant ammonia leak forces evacuations

At least 13 people were hospitalized early Wednesday after an ammonia leak at an ice plant in Barangay 168, Caloocan City, forced evacuations and a temporary road closure.
The leak at the Deparo Cristal ice plant on Deparo Street was reported to authorities at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to the Northern Police District.
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel immediately evacuated residents living near the facility as fumes spread through the neighborhood.
First responders administered emergency medical aid to several victims on-site. Among them were a five-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man, both of whom required oxygen via nasal cannula.
Meantime, 11 other residents were transported to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium for further treatment. No fatalities were reported.
Fire officials said the source of the leak was brought under control by 7:40 a.m. Crews used heavy-duty exhaust fans to siphon the ammonia from the building and performed ventilation procedures to diffuse the remaining gas in the air.
Mayor Along Malapitan encouraged residents living near the plant to wear face masks when outdoors as a precaution while the smell dissipated.
Authorities issued a traffic advisory during the height of the incident, closing off portions of the area to commuters.
Deparo Road was declared passable and reopened to the public by 10 a.m. The BFP is continuing to monitor the site to ensure the facility remains secure.