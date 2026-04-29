Ice plant ammonia leak forces evacuations

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel immediately evacuated residents living near the facility as fumes spread through the neighborhood.

First responders administered emergency medical aid to several victims on-site. Among them were a five-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man, both of whom required oxygen via nasal cannula.

Meantime, 11 other residents were transported to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium for further treatment. No fatalities were reported.

Fire officials said the source of the leak was brought under control by 7:40 a.m. Crews used heavy-duty exhaust fans to siphon the ammonia from the building and performed ventilation procedures to diffuse the remaining gas in the air.