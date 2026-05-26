Angeles City collapse begins retrieval, clearing operations

Tolentino also said the shift in operation came after rescue teams completed exhaustive efforts at the scene, noting that around 26 individuals were rescued after the incident on 24 May, with 24 individuals rescued from the building, and two others from an apartment next to the building, which was damaged by the collapse.

The secretary also stressed that under occupational safety regulations of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the construction of worker barracks within an active construction zone is prohibited.

He said such a setup was a contributing factor to the incident and is now under review by authorities.

Despite the conclusion of the rescue operations, Tolentino said the government remains focused on prioritizing the dignity of Filipino workers and the enforcement of labor laws to protect them.

According to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, DOLE is also focusing on improving wage policies and implementing Order 174, which governs contracting and subcontracting arrangements, a policy allowing legitimate job contracting and prohibiting labor-only contracting.

Authorities said retrieval and clearing operations will continue in the affected area as investigations proceed into the cause and compliance issues surrounding the collapsed structure.