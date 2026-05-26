DOJ says ICC warrant vs Bato valid, enforceable in Philippines

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said Tuesday that the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is valid and enforceable in the Philippines following the application for the issuance of an Interpol red notice.
During a press briefing, Vida said the ICC is leading efforts to secure the Interpol notice, confirming that the arrest warrant against dela Rosa remains effective and that authorities are pursuing its enforcement.
When asked whether the Department of Justice would offer a cash reward for information on dela Rosa’s whereabouts, Vida said the agency would not consider it.
“Naniniwala po kami, meron pong mga pumapasok na iba’t-ibang impormasyon sa ating law enforcement agent na tumutulong,” Vida said.
“Pakiusap po bilang kapwa Pilipino kay Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, heed the call of the rule of law, alam nya na pag may arrest warrant dapat sineserve at dapat sinusunod,” he added.
Vida said available information indicates that dela Rosa remains within Philippine jurisdiction.
The DOJ also announced that it had formally sent a letter to dela Rosa’s lawyer, Jimmy Bondoc, to coordinate with authorities regarding leads on the senator’s current location.