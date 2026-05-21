DoJ orders arrest of Bato after ICC warrant

Jonvic Remulla, secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, said the agency would follow the DOJ’s lead on the order to arrest Dela Rosa.

According to the Office of the Solicitor General, there is no legal constraint on the arrest after the Supreme Court of the Philippines denied Dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and a status quo ante order.

The ICC issued the warrant of arrest against Dela Rosa, who was identified in the text as one of the perpetrators in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity case, which human rights groups estimate resulted in the deaths of 30,000 Filipinos.

He was last seen leaving the Senate premises with Sen. Robin Padilla earlier on 14 May.