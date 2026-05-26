DOJ open to any cooperation amid push for Bato's ICC arrest 

“Remember that the mandate of the DOJ is to imprison those who should be jailed and exonerate those who are innocent. But everything must be based on data and facts,” he added.

Vida made the remarks after reporters asked why Senator Robin Padilla had not yet been formally asked to explain his alleged role after publicly admitting that a vehicle registered under him had been used and lent to Dela Rosa in Makati.

“Exactly. Kayo na rin po ang nagsabi kung bakit hindi na namin siya tinatanong. Ang dami niya na hong inamin na ginawa niya,” Vida said.

Pressed on whether Padilla could face criminal liability, Vida said prosecutors are now evaluating all available information and factual circumstances.

“Our panel of prosecutors will study everything,” he said.

“Based on these submissions and factual circumstances, they will determine whether these can lead to a conclusion that a person is probably guilty of a particular crime.”

Vida also stressed that a public official’s position does not exempt anyone from possible criminal liability, particularly in cases involving concealment of offenders, misleading authorities, or delaying legal processes.

He clarified, however, that the DOJ is still in the “case build-up” stage and that no formal preliminary investigation has yet been launched against Padilla.

According to Vida, once a preliminary investigation begins, respondents would be formally notified and given the opportunity to submit counter-affidavits and other defenses.

At that point, he said, they will already have rights under the process.

“I don't want to second-guess kung ano yung ginagawa ng ICC. But for the Philippine jurisdiction, the ICC arrest warrant is valid, it's enforceable, and the Philippine authorities are currently pursuing its enforcement,” Vida emphasized.