DOE locks in 16.9 GW renewables pipeline through 2029

“A central pillar of this new era is the expansion of domestic energy sources,” Garin, through Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, said during the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines Energy Forum on Tuesday.

The DOE said the pipeline came from the completion of Green Energy Auction 3 (GEA-3) and 4 (GEA-4) in 2025.

GEA-3 generated 6.7 GW from 11 winning bids, while GEA-4 secured 10.2 GW of renewable energy capacity covering solar, wind, and integrated renewable energy and storage system (IRESS) technologies.

The DOE is also expanding the renewable energy pipeline through additional auction rounds, including GEA-5, the country’s first auction for large-scale fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, with 3.3 GW of capacity targeted for grid connection between 2028 and 2030.

The agency has likewise launched a special green energy auction for waste-to-energy projects with a 230-megawatt (MW) installation target and is advancing GEA-6 for 160 MW of biomass capacity using direct combustion technology for delivery from 2027 to 2029.

“Every megawatt of indigenous energy developed locally means reduced exposure to global market volatility, improved investor confidence, and more stable long-term energy supply for Filipino consumers,” she said.

Alongside renewable energy procurement, the DOE said it is pushing the development of infrastructure to accommodate the growing share of clean energy in the power mix.

The department said the Smart and Green Grid Plan completed in October 2025 helps modernize the country’s transmission network and identify critical expansion projects needed to integrate additional renewable energy capacity into the grid.

The DOE is also fast-tracking 200 power generation projects targeted for completion by 2028.

As of March, 31 projects with a combined capacity of 1,413 MW were already operational, mostly from renewable energy technologies including solar, hydro, and biomass.