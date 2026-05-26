DILG orders faster approval of renewable energy projects

Through a memorandum circular, the DILG issued updated guidelines for securing documentary requirements, providing clearer procedures for applicants seeking approval of renewable energy projects at the local level.

The department said the measure seeks to reduce unnecessary delays, eliminate redundant documentary requirements, and improve coordination between national government agencies and LGUs in support of the country’s renewable energy goals.

Under the directive, LGUs are required to issue a standardized Resolution of No Objection through the Sangguniang Panlungsod or Sangguniang Bayan, replacing the Letter of No Objection previously issued by local chief executives. The resolution formally signifies LGU support for the proposed project.

To simplify transactions, the DILG said the process should involve only a maximum of three steps from the applicant’s perspective: submission of application forms and documentary requirements, receipt of the order of payment, and payment of fees along with the issuance of the Resolution of No Objection.

LGUs are also directed to act on renewable energy applications within 45 working days upon receipt of complete requirements.

In cases of disapproval, LGUs must provide written justification and indicate possible remedial measures that applicants may undertake.

The directive supports the push of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for energy security, conservation, and faster public service delivery following the issuance of Executive Order No. 110, which declared a national energy emergency and strengthened the government’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy.