Gov’t prepares green auction for Agrisolar projects

In a statement on Saturday, the DOE said the proposed technologies would enable “the simultaneous production of food and energy.”

The agencies also discussed using transmission infrastructure near underutilized fishponds to support grid connectivity for renewable energy projects.

The meeting resulted in the creation of a technical working group tasked with preparing the necessary instruments for the auction before year-end.

The DOE and DA are also pursuing a pilot biomass project that would use reactors to convert livestock manure into fertilizer and energy.

Separately, the agencies are proposing amendments to Joint Administrative Order 2008-1 to align existing regulations with developments in renewable energy and agriculture.