Brice received cash deliveries — witness

Torrecampo said she often accompanied Santos when the latter withdrew cash from a Land Bank branch located near the DPWH district office. According to her testimony, a bank teller identified as Lilibeth Lim counted and prepared the cash before it was released.

Asked by Associate Justice Karl Miranda why the transactions were made in cash rather than through checks, Torrecampo said she had heard that Hernandez preferred cash payments.

She testified that after withdrawing the money, they would proceed directly to the DPWH office, where Monica Ocampo-Santos, the niece of Sally Santos, would meet them.