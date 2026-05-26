Brice received cash deliveries — witness

A witness in the malversation case against former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Brice Hernandez testified that millions of pesos in cash were allegedly delivered to the official in common grocery boxes.
Allen Torrecampo, a former aide to SYMS Construction owner Sally Santos, told the Sandiganbayan Third Division that Santos regularly purchased grocery boxes from a market in Meycauayan, Bulacan before delivering money allegedly intended for DPWH-related projects.
Torrecampo said she often accompanied Santos when the latter withdrew cash from a Land Bank branch located near the DPWH district office. According to her testimony, a bank teller identified as Lilibeth Lim counted and prepared the cash before it was released.
Asked by Associate Justice Karl Miranda why the transactions were made in cash rather than through checks, Torrecampo said she had heard that Hernandez preferred cash payments.
She testified that after withdrawing the money, they would proceed directly to the DPWH office, where Monica Ocampo-Santos, the niece of Sally Santos, would meet them.
When asked whether Hernandez signed any receipt or acknowledgment showing he received the cash, Torrecampo said no such document was executed.
Torrecampo’s testimony echoed earlier statements made before the court by both Sally Santos and Monica Ocampo-Santos, who previously testified on the alleged cash deliveries.
During cross-examination, Torrecampo acknowledged that she appeared as a witness after being asked by Santos to testify.
She said she had worked for Santos before the establishment of SYMS Construction, helping sell food products in 2020. In 2022, she formally joined the company as a personal assistant.