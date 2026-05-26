Births, marriages, deaths decline in 2025 — PSA

According to the PSA, September recorded the highest number of births at 120,226, accounting for 10.87 percent of total registrations during the period.

Of the total live births, 574,148 or 51.92 percent were male, while 531,656 or 48.08 percent were female.

The agency noted that births from January to November 2025 declined by 10.72 percent compared to the 1,238,614 registered during the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, February recorded the highest number of marriages in 2025, with 42,863 unions, or 15.50 percent of the annual total, registered during the Valentine season.

The trend mirrored 2024 data, when February also posted the highest marriage registrations at 46,130 weddings.

The total number of marriages in 2025 also declined by 16.10 percent compared with the 329,614 marriages recorded during the same period in 2024.

For deaths, January posted the highest number with 62,400 cases, accounting for 11.01 percent of total registered deaths during the period.

By sex, 321,238 or 56.68 percent of registered deaths were male, while 245,471 or 43.32 percent were female.

The PSA said death registrations from January to November 2025 were 11.81 percent lower than the 642,622 recorded in the same period in 2024.

In a separate report released Tuesday, the PSA identified ischaemic heart diseases, neoplasms, and cerebrovascular diseases as the leading causes of death in the Philippines from January to November 2025, consistent with 2024 figures.

Ischaemic heart disease remained the leading cause of death with 111,896 cases, accounting for 19.7 percent of total deaths nationwide.

Neoplasms ranked second with 64,864 deaths or 11.4 percent, followed by cerebrovascular diseases with 55,756 cases or 9.8 percent.

The PSA also reported that CALABARZON recorded the highest numbers across all categories during the period, posting 167,329 births, 41,573 marriages, and 88,090 deaths.