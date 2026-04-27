522,000 Filipinos get birth certificates

“Through BRAP, we empower marginalized Filipinos and ensure that no one is left behind. Helping register more than half a million unregistered Filipinos shows our commitment to making civil registration more accessible and inclusive, especially for the most vulnerable sectors,” said PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

The program has also issued 299,214 free Certificates of Live Birth printed on security paper, distributed in various regions including Zamboanga City and Surigao del Norte.

Beneficiaries are also enrolled in the National ID system, widening access to financial services and government support programs.

Residents who have gone through the process urged others to complete registration.

“To those who have not registered yet, I encourage you to register the birth of your children with the PSA, especially newborns who need it for immunization, students who need it for school enrollment, and elderly individuals who need it for pensions. Do not delay, because this is needed to access almost all government benefits,” said Wilma Hingos, BRAP beneficiary from Negros Occidental.

Another beneficiary, senior citizen Jasmin Vargas Valdez, said: “To my fellow seniors aged 60 and above who are still unregistered, please register your birth because we need this, especially in accessing government benefits.”

The PSA said it continues to work with local government units and civil registry offices to reach remote and underserved areas, as part of its goal to ensure every Filipino is included in the country’s civil registry system.