BBM shrugs off ‘no-el’ talk

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday shrugged off the issue of no-election (no-el) and term extension being floated by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos.

In an interview at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City prior to his departure for Japan, the President appeared visibly uncomfortable when asked about the matter, furrowing his brow and tilting his head upward.

For her part, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro maintained that the President upholds the law and due process.

“There is a current law concerning the next elections. And we are sure the President will respect and follow the law. What we should ask is if Senator Imee is sure of what she is alleging. Ask that of her,” Castro told reporters.