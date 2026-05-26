BBM shrugs off ‘no-el’ talk

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday shrugged off the issue of no-election (no-el) and term extension being floated by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos.
In an interview at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City prior to his departure for Japan, the President appeared visibly uncomfortable when asked about the matter, furrowing his brow and tilting his head upward.
For her part, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro maintained that the President upholds the law and due process.
“There is a current law concerning the next elections. And we are sure the President will respect and follow the law. What we should ask is if Senator Imee is sure of what she is alleging. Ask that of her,” Castro told reporters.
In a privilege speech a few days ago, Senator Marcos alleged that some senators were conspiring with certain members of the House of Representatives, allegedly at the direction of Malacañang, to amend the Constitution through a Constitutional Assembly to extend the term of President Marcos.
Strengthening Japan, Phl ties
Meanwhile, the President in his departure speech said he would seek to further strengthen the country’s ties with Japan amid the current challenges, marking his first state visit to one of Asia’s leading economic powerhouses.
“This visit seeks to further strengthen the bonds of friendship with a close neighbor, like-minded, and future-oriented just like us in many ways, and a most reliable partner in times of both prosperity and uncertainty, such as today’s ongoing oil crisis,” Marcos said in his departure statement.
“During this trip, I hope to harness the positive trajectory of our relations with Japan in all of our enriching engagements,” he added.
Marcos said his administration is working closely with Japan to bring the Strengthened Strategic Partnership to greater heights.
Part of his itinerary includes several meetings where he vowed to actively strengthen collaboration in priority areas such as agriculture, energy and decarbonization, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, infrastructure, defense and security, space technology, and Mindanao development.
The President said he will likewise advance the Philippine interests in the West Philippine Sea, discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, ASEAN, cooperation with the United States, and the Philippines’ candidacy to the United Nations Security Council.
Marcos said he will also hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on various issues aimed at strengthening Philippine-Japan bilateral cooperation, ranging from security and economic relations to their steadfast commitment to regional and global peace and prosperity.
The President and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will witness the signing and exchange of an important trade and investment agreement and announce key bilateral initiatives on security and maritime cooperation.
The defense and security partnership with Japan has deepened in recent years through the forging of new agreements, such as the Reciprocal Access Agreement signed in 2024 and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement signed in 2026, the President noted.
The President and the First Lady will also be granted an imperial audience with Their Majesties, The Emperor and The Empress of Japan.
Also on the President’s itinerary is a series of meetings with Japan’s business leaders to promote trade and investment in the Philippines, with the economic team and key private sector representatives joining him.
The President is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community who have contributed to nation-building by showcasing the Filipino spirit through their hard work and exemplary character.