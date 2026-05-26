Balana named Global Icon of Change

Balana spent 32 years as a news and investigative reporter for the Philippine Daily Inquirer before joining the DAILY TRIBUNE as associate editor. She continues to write the weekly opinion column “Open Minded.”

She also served in government communications positions, including chief editor of the Presidential News Desk at the Presidential Communications Office and division chief and supervising editor at the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

As a communications consultant, she advised agencies such as the Bureau of Customs and the Department of the Interior and Local Government on transparency initiatives, public messaging and crisis communications.

A graduate of Ateneo de Manila University with a master’s degree in journalism, Balana has participated in several international journalism and communications programs, including the United States State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program and fellowships in Italy, Hawaii and Japan.

Her previous honors include Catholic Mass Media Awards for investigative reporting, DSWD Gawad Ulat Awards for balanced reporting, and recognition as a finalist in the Mitsubishi Awards for Journalism in Asia and the Jaime V. Ongpin Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled for 5 December 2026.