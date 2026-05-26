24 Chinese nationals nabbed in Davao over immigration violations

The operation stemmed from intelligence reports regarding the presence of foreign nationals allegedly engaged in unauthorized employment and operating under questionable immigration documents in the area.

Initial investigation showed that of the 27 Chinese nationals subjected to verification, 24 were found to have committed various immigration violations under Commonwealth Act No. 613, or the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940. The alleged violations included misrepresentation, working without the necessary visa or permit, and overstaying while engaged in unauthorized employment.

Authorities also discovered that several of the apprehended individuals were allegedly working for a company different from the entity that petitioned their visas, while others, despite holding tourist visas, were reportedly engaged in gainful employment without the appropriate work permits and working visas.

The foreign nationals are currently detained at the compound of Tri-Shining International Oil Corporation/Kunheting Corporation in Purok 4, Barangay New Little Panay, Panabo City, for initial processing and documentation by immigration authorities.

The Bureau of Immigration XI led the enforcement operation as part of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal employment and immigration violations involving foreign nationals in the region.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, emphasized the importance of sustained interagency cooperation in safeguarding national security and enforcing the rule of law.

“This successful operation reflects the strong coordination among government agencies in addressing unlawful activities involving foreign nationals. The 10ID remains committed to supporting lawful enforcement operations to ensure public safety and protect national interests within the Area of Operation,” Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

Authorities are conducting further investigation and documentation procedures to determine the full extent of the violations and identify other individuals possibly involved in the alleged illegal activities.