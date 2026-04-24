Novo pushes new obesity care approach

The campaign coincides with the rollout of a treatment based on semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to regulate appetite, energy intake, and metabolism. The approach reflects a broader shift in medicine toward managing obesity as a chronic disease, rather than a condition driven solely by diet and exercise.

“For almost 30 years, we have studied obesity not as a lifestyle issue, but as a chronic disease

Today is not just about introducing a new treatment option. It is about changing how a country understands obesity,” said Wei Sun, general manager of Novo Nordisk Philippines. “Through Live Lighter, we aim to help Filipinos treat obesity right — with science, compassion, and with the support they deserve.”

Health experts said the shift is long overdue, noting that stigma and misconceptions often delay diagnosis and limit access to appropriate care. Treating obesity as a disease, they said, opens the door to earlier intervention and more comprehensive treatment.

“Advancements like these are changing the way we approach obesity care,” said Dr. Christiana Vida Montefalcon, head of Clinical, Medical, Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance of Novo Nordisk Philippines. “They allow us to address the biological drivers of the disease, giving patients a more realistic and sustainable path toward better health.”