Wemby wins 1st All-NBA honors

NEW YORK (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama was named to his first All-National Basketball Association (NBA) First Team on Sunday but failed by one vote to join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic as a unanimous selection to the elite squad.

The 22-year-old French superstar, who has sparked the San Antonio Spurs into the Western Conference finals against Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City, received 99 of 100 possible first-team votes by a global media panel, and one second-team nod.