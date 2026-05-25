Wembanyama drops 33 as Spurs tie series

HOUSTON (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 33 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs in a 103-82 rout of Oklahoma City on Sunday and level the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference finals at two games each.

The 22-year-old French 7-foot-4 (2.24m) center shot 11-of-22 from the floor, 3-of-7 from three-point range, and added eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals in 31 minutes for the Spurs.

"I need to find ways to impact the game in many areas," said Wembanyama. "I have a lot of responsibilities but I'm here for it. All of us, we're going to have to do things we didn't sign up for."

Host San Antonio pulled level 2-2 in the best-of-seven playoff series with game five on Tuesday in Oklahoma City and game six back in San Antonio on Thursday.