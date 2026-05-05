Matty Juniosa shines in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The casting announcement, unveiled through the musical’s official social platforms, completes a highly anticipated lineup that brings together both established names and emerging talents. Among those sharing the stage are Bob Harms as Caiaphas, Billy Nevers as Simon/Alternate Judas, and Phil King as Peter, alongside a full ensemble.

Juniosa’s inclusion marks a significant leap, not just for his career, but for Filipino representation in global theater. His journey to the West End has been anything but quiet. Earlier this year, he captured international attention with standout performances on Britain’s Got Talent, earning not one but two coveted Golden Buzzers—first from Simon Cowell after his audition performance of “Purple Rain,” and later from Amanda Holden during the semi-finals, following a soaring rendition of “Dream On.” Both moments fast-tracked him to the finals and cemented his reputation as a vocalist of rare power and emotional depth.

Before the television spotlight, Juniosa had already been building a solid foundation in theater. His credits include productions such as Kinky Boots, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Ne Zha. In 2025, he marked a personal milestone with his professional debut in Oscar at the Crown, further sharpening the skills that would soon propel him onto the global stage.

Leading the West End revival of Jesus Christ Superstar is Sam Ryder as Jesus, with Tyrone Huntley portraying Judas Iscariot. The production also features a rotating roster of high-profile performers as King Herod, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Simon Russell Beale , Richard Armitage , Boy George , Layton Williams , and Julian Clary . Completing the principal cast are Desmonda Cathabel as Mary Magdalene and David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate.

Meanwhile, the phenomenon of Jesus Christ Superstar is also making a powerful return to the Philippines. A separate international touring production, presented by GMG Productions , is currently running at The Theatre at Solaire from May 2 to May 31. The Manila staging features Luke Street as Jesus, Javon King as Judas, and Gab Pangilinan as Mary Magdalene—offering Filipino audiences a chance to experience the musical up close.

For Juniosa, however, the West End beckons—a stage where history, artistry, and opportunity converge. His casting is more than a personal victory; it is a moment that underscores the growing presence of Filipino talent on the world stage.

And as the curtain rises in London, one thing is certain: this is only the beginning of a much larger performance.