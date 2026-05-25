Swiatek plunges into French Open action

PARIS, France (AFP) — Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek will begin her Roland Garros campaign on Monday, with second seed Elena Rybakina following her on Court Philippe Chatrier as Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka hope to extend their farewells to Paris.

After her three-year reign as Roland Garros champion was brought to an end by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the semifinal stage last year, Swiatek has done plenty of soul searching.

The 24-year-old Pole recently changed up her team and now makes her major debut with Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francisco Roig, in her box.