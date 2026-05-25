Spraying incident in mall injures 20

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Around 20 people were injured at a luxury shopping complex in central Tokyo on Monday after a man sprayed a substance inside, police and fire department officials said.

Tokyo police spokesperson Yusuke Koide told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that a man sprayed a substance at an ATM on the ground floor of the building, while a local fire department official said “around 20 people were injured” after a report of a “smell.”

The road in front of the mall — located in the touristy and upmarket shopping district of Ginza — was blocked off following the incident, and fire trucks lined the street.

But shoppers continued to come and go from the building using side entrances.