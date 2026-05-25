Sen. Go honors REACT volunteers, pushes stronger disaster response

“Hindi ko sasayangin ‘yung tiwalang binigay n’yo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya,” the senator said.

He also acknowledged REACT national officers led by National President Juza Dapdap and other officials from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao chapters.

The senator emphasized the importance of volunteerism, saying disaster response work requires discipline, courage, sacrifice, and compassion.

“Hindi biro ang pagiging isang volunteer. It requires time, sacrifice, discipline, courage, and compassion,” Go said.

Go likewise underscored the need for stronger disaster preparedness and safer evacuation facilities, citing Republic Act No. 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

“Dapat meron tayong maayos, malinis, at dedicated na evacuation center,” he said.

The law authorizes the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to identify priority areas, while the Department of Public Works and Highways oversees construction and local government units manage operations.

Go also called for government funds to be directed toward projects that directly benefit communities and urged stronger action against corruption.

Apart from the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, the senator cited several proposed measures he filed, including the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, a rental housing subsidy bill for informal settlers and disaster victims, and a hazard pay measure for disaster personnel.

He also highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which seeks to improve the agency’s capabilities through additional personnel, equipment, and specialized training.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go encouraged young Filipinos to participate in volunteerism, community service, and humanitarian activities.

He ended his speech by urging REACT members to continue serving their communities and thanked the organization for its role in emergency response efforts nationwide.