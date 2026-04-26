Go honors emergency volunteer responders

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined nearly 300 emergency communication volunteers Saturday for the 34th National Convention of the Radio Emergency Communication Operation Network (RECON) Philippines Inc.

The event, held at the Agdao Public Market Convention Hall, gathered members from across the country — including chapters from Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Basilan — under the theme “Connected in Service, Empowering Response.”

Go thanked the organization for its role in disaster response and community service.

“Your contribution to our society is invaluable,” Go said. “You are the ones who help during disasters, fires, and floods. You remain the first responders.”

During his address, the senator reflected on the discipline required for volunteerism, linking the organization’s mission to his advocacy of malasakit. He also expressed gratitude for the public support that led to his top-ranking finish in the 2025 senatorial elections.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, used the platform to outline his legislative priorities for the next three years, focusing on Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers.

He highlighted the success of the Malasakit Centers Act, which he authored. According to the Department of Health, the 167 operational centers have provided medical financial assistance to more than 17 million Filipinos.

“The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop. It is now a law and a right of every Filipino to seek help from the government without having to line up in different offices,” he added.

Invoking the influence of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go stressed a “people-first” approach to governance. He recalled Duterte’s advice to prioritize the poor and the interests of the nation.