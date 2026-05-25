Scarlett Johansson on parenting: There’s always a deficit in some area



Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson opened up about the realities of motherhood, admitting that balancing career and family life is far from perfect despite her success in the entertainment industry.

In a rare and candid confession, the actress shared that achieving a true work-life balance is simply “not possible,” saying there will always be sacrifices in one aspect of life while trying to manage another.

“I think actually admitting that there is no work-life balance is the first step to kind of getting there in a way, because it's not possible," Johansson said during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

She added that “there’s always a deficit in some area,” explaining how she has learned to be kinder to herself through the years.

The actress, best known for portraying Black Widow in the Avengers franchise, reflected on the challenges of juggling multiple responsibilities. From acting and business ventures to marriage and parenting.

Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost and shares a son, Cosmo, with him.

She also has a daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Johansson also shared how becoming a mother changed her perspective on life and success, admitting that parenting has taught her to embrace imperfections instead of striving to have everything figured out. According to the actress, she has learned that being a good parent does not mean getting things right all the time.

The 41-year-old star remains one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actresses, balancing film projects with entrepreneurship through her skincare brand, while continuing to navigate the demands of motherhood away from the spotlight.